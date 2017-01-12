Court Date Set in Federal Lawsuit Against DMV
A court date is set in a federal lawsuit challenging a Virginia law that automatically suspends driver's licenses from people who can't pay court costs and fines. In July 2016, the Legal Aid Justice Center, a Charlottesville-based, nonprofit organization, filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of four central Virginia plaintiffs as a systemic solution to a problem that plagues hundreds of thousands of Virginians.
