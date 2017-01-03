Control of Virginia Senate up for gra...

Control of Virginia Senate up for grabs in special election

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Virginia voters across the state will pick three new members of the General Assembly in a special election next week that could determine the balance of power in the state Senate. Gov. Terry McAuliffe set the election for Tuesday to replace the state lawmakers who were elected to Congress in November.

