Contractor says NC 12 bridge will be built sooner, cost less
The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a contract to build the new N.C. 12 bridge to a Colorado company which promises it will cost less than estimated and be completed ahead of schedule. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports NCDOT awarded the $145.3 million contract to build the 2.4-mile bridge to Flatiron Construction of Broomfield, Colorado.
