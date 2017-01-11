Conservative pundit Laura Ingraham says she might run for Senate

Laura Ingraham, a conservative talk radio host and Fox News contributor who recently was in contention for a job in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, said Tuesday that she's open to running for the United States Senate in Virginia next year. If Ingraham does enter the race, it would potentially set up a high-profile matchup with Tim Kaine, Virginia's junior senator who served as Hillary Clinton's running mate in last year's presidential race.

