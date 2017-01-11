Conservative pundit Laura Ingraham says she might run for Senate
Laura Ingraham, a conservative talk radio host and Fox News contributor who recently was in contention for a job in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, said Tuesday that she's open to running for the United States Senate in Virginia next year. If Ingraham does enter the race, it would potentially set up a high-profile matchup with Tim Kaine, Virginia's junior senator who served as Hillary Clinton's running mate in last year's presidential race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec '16
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC