Caroline Keys and Karla Theilin
Virginia Center for the Creative Arts fellows Caroline Keys and Karla Theilen will perform at Scottsville's historic Victory Hall Theater on Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m. Keys, a composer/musician, will team up with Theilin, a writer for an "informance" - part performance, part personal anecdote. Both women are from Missoula, Mont., and bring a "vibrant true West vibe to their work that's funny, touching and utterly engaging," according to a VCCA press release.
