Cancer expert leaves Ohio State to join Gordon Gee at West Virginia University
Dr. Richard Goldberg is set to become the new director of the West Virginia University Cancer Institute. Credit: Courtesy of OSU Dr. Richard Goldberg, who formerly served as physician-in-chief of the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State, has been named the new director of the West Virginia University Cancer Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec '16
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC