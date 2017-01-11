Cancer expert leaves Ohio State to jo...

Cancer expert leaves Ohio State to join Gordon Gee at West Virginia University

Dr. Richard Goldberg is set to become the new director of the West Virginia University Cancer Institute. Credit: Courtesy of OSU Dr. Richard Goldberg, who formerly served as physician-in-chief of the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State, has been named the new director of the West Virginia University Cancer Institute.

