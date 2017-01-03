Black waitress in Virginia finds racist note on customer receipt
Multiple news outlets, which ran pictures of the receipt , report that the message scrawled at the bottom of the bill at Anita's New Mexico Style Cafe in Ashburn read "great service don't tip black people." Restaurant server Kelly Carter says it was left Saturday, with no gratuity, by a white man and woman to whom she had served breakfast.
