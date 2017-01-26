Bipartisan Support to Clarify Cigarette Butts are Litter in Virginia
A bill that would clarify that cigarette and cigar butts count as litter is advancing at the Virginia General Assembly with bipartisan support. Republican Delegate Jackson Miller, a former police officer, said the legislation was needed because some judges are dismissing tickets for littering because they don't consider cigarette butts as trash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Timmy
|1,378
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|Jan 21
|tomin cali
|5
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC