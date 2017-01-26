Bills would end license suspension for marijuana possession
Virginians convicted of marijuana possession would no longer automatically lose their driver's license for six months under legislation moving through the General Assembly. Existing state law mandates that when someone is convicted of a drug offense, the defendant's license is suspended for six months.
