Bill would end Virginia's - winner take all' electoral vote system
A bill to end Virginia's "winner take all" system of awarding Electoral College votes was approved by a House subcommittee Tuesday. The electoral votes should be divided among presidential candidates based on how many of Virginia's 11 congressional districts they win, the subcommittee of the House Privileges and Elections Committee decided on a 5-2, party-line vote.
