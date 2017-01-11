Bill would end Virginia utilities' rate freeze when Clean Power Plan dies
Two years ago, the General Assembly and Gov. Terry McAuliffe halted biennial reviews of base rates for Dominion Virginia Power and Appalachian Power, as well as refunds for customers if the utilities overcharged, ostensibly to give help them weather the financial challenge posed by President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan.
