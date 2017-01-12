Attorney: DC sniper life sentence unc...

Attorney: DC sniper life sentence unconstitutional

An attorney for a man convicted of taking part in sniper shootings that left 10 people dead in the Washington area is asking a judge to toss his life sentence because he was convicted as a juvenile.

