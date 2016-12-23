Virginia's junk criminal science
Enter Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's press conference last week purporting to show the commonwealth with the lowest recidivism rate in the country at 24.3 percent of prisoners returning to prison within three years. The problem is the term "recidivism" has become a catch-all for whatever the purposes of the respective jurisdiction, elected official or academic are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec 1
|tomin cali
|69
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC