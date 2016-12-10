Virginia's governor race could be a r...

Virginia's governor race could be a referendum on Donald Trump's politics

Read more: The Economist

VIRGINIA, the one state in the old confederacy carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016, chooses a new governor next year. Ditto New Jersey, another blue state, where the departing Republican governor, Chris Christie, is an on-again, off-again-but these days, mostly off-again-adviser to Donald Trump, the president-elect.

