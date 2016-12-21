Virginia woman gets 5 years in prison...

Virginia woman gets 5 years in prison in Ponzi scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Daily News-Record

A 70-year-old Williamsburg woman has been sentenced to five years in prison in what prosecutors say was a Ponzi scheme through which she swindled more than $1.1 million. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that Patricia Means of Williamsburg was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
yvette anne marion handfield partial resume Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... Dec 13 tina anne 691
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) Dec 3 Squach 1,168
News They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo... Dec 1 tomin cali 69
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC