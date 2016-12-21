Virginia woman gets 5 years in prison in Ponzi scheme
A 70-year-old Williamsburg woman has been sentenced to five years in prison in what prosecutors say was a Ponzi scheme through which she swindled more than $1.1 million. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that Patricia Means of Williamsburg was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Dec 3
|Squach
|1,168
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec 1
|tomin cali
|69
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC