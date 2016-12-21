Virginia man charged with trying to aid Islamic State group
" The investigation began six months ago after a Virginia man allegedly pledged allegiance to Islamic terrorists on Facebook. It ended Wednesday with his arrest on charges he gave $250 to FBI informants pretending to buy weapons for the Islamic State group in Iraq, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec 1
|tomin cali
|69
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC