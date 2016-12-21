Virginia Legislators Seek to Improve Drug Treatment Program
Virginia lawmakers are taking a closer look at the state's drug treatment courts after an audit found inconsistencies with the program. The General Assembly had approved new funding to support drug treatment courts, resulting in nearly $1.3 million in additional spending over the next two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Dec 3
|Squach
|1,168
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC