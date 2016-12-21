Virginia Lawmakers to Hear from Public on Governor's Budget Proposals
Virginia residents will get a chance to weigh in on Governor Terry McAuliffe's proposed amendments to the state budget next week. The General Assembly's House Appropriations and Senate Finance Committees will hold regional public hearings January 4 on the Democratic governor's proposals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Dec 3
|Squach
|1,168
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC