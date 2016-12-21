Virginia lawmaker proposes ban on handheld cell use while driving
The Free Lance-Star reports Democratic Sen. Scott Surovell filed a bill this month that would require a hands-free device be used to make calls behind the wheel. Under the proposed legislation, drivers could display directions or listen to audio from their phones only if the devices were mounted to the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec 1
|tomin cali
|69
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC