Two books of Joe Wilson's writings due in '17
Traditional American music had few friends more dedicated or influential than Joe Wilson, who lived from 1938 to 2015. Joe served as Executive Director of the National Council for the Traditional Arts for 28 years, during which time he also managed the National Folk Festival , a free music and arts event that seeks to promote folk music of every kind as a public service at various locations in the United States.
