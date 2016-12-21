The era of unthinking tax-and-spend liberals is over
At a recent Northern Virginia Chamber event with our Congressional Delegation , an angry Rep. Gerry Connolly attacked our Republican Members of Congress for not supporting tax increases, and talked over Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, lecturing her on the alleged virtues of Obamacare.
