Stage Tube: Broadway Animal Trainer Bill Berloni Tames Hounds in a Christmas Story at Virginia Rep

Broadway dog trainer Bill Berloni isn't just a Tony Honoree - he's also a true animal lover. In the video below, learn more about his history training Broadway's most famous dogs, and how he brought Moose and Reba to the Virginia Repertory Theatre stage in A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL! A Christmas Story, The Musical runs on the Arenstein Stage at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre, 114 West Broad Street now through January 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.