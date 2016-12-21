Schapiro: New Year's wishes for Virginia politicos

House Speaker Bill Howell, R-Stafford: The U.S. Supreme Court preserves his winning legacy by upholding Republican-gerrymandered House of Delegates districts. House Minority Leader David Toscano, D-Charlottesville: The U.S. Supreme Court gives him a shot at shedding his losing legacy by overturning Republican-gerrymandered House of Delegates districts.

