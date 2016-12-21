Retailers don't like Virginia governor's sales tax proposal
Virginia retailers don't like Gov. Terry McAuliffe's proposal to slow the rollback of an unpopular sales tax collection scheme. The Daily Press reports that retailers are opposed to McAuliffe's plan to change the rollback of a budget-balancing gimmick that requires some merchants to pay sales taxes to the state for June one month earlier than usual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
