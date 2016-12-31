Proposal would require Virginia schools to notify parents of 'sexually explicit' literature
Virginia regulators are drafting rules that would require school districts to red-flag objectionable teaching material and make it easier for parents to control what books their children see in the classroom, though a similar bill was vetoed last year by Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Virginia schools would have to send parents a list of any teaching materials containing "sexually explicit" content at the start of every school year under a policy being considered by the state Board of Education.
