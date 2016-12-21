Police issue Amber Alert for missing West Virginia teen
According to the alert posted on the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police say they believe Jaddah Rodgers was assaulted and forced into a vehicle Wednesday evening at a pharmacy in Beckley. Rodgers is described as black, with black hair and brown eyes.
