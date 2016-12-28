Only one week left for Virginia hurri...

Only one week left for Virginia hurricane survivors to apply to FEMA, SBA

Survivors have one week left to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and to submit applications for low-interest disaster loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration . Virginia survivors eligible for federal assistance, impacted by Hurricane Matthew have until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, to file their applications .

