Only one week left for Virginia hurricane survivors to apply to FEMA, SBA
Survivors have one week left to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and to submit applications for low-interest disaster loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration . Virginia survivors eligible for federal assistance, impacted by Hurricane Matthew have until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, to file their applications .
