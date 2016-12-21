Norfolk sheriff McCabe announces retirement
Sheriff Robert McCabe said in a statement Friday he will retire Feb. 1. The announcement comes about a week after McCabe stepped down as the interim administrator of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, which is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department following two inmate deaths. The statement didn't give a reason for his retirement, and McCabe said he wouldn't grant interviews.
