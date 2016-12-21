Movie review: 'Hidden Figures:' Inspiring true story perfect for the family
Parents need to know that "Hidden Figures" is based on the inspiring true story of three brilliant African-American women who worked at NASA in the 1950s and '60s as "human computers" - making calculations and contributions that helped launch the manned spaceflight program. Dorothy Vaughn , Mary Jackson , and Katherine Johnson were engineers and computers at NASA at a time when both women and African Americans were still widely discriminated against, particularly in segregationist Virginia, where NASA's Langley Research Center is based.
