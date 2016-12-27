Midlothian father Alonza Jefferson ki...

Midlothian father Alonza Jefferson killed on way home from second job

6 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

There were raw emotions Tuesday, as co-workers, friends and family grappled with the sudden death of Alonza Jefferson, who was killed just after midnight when a vehicle crossed lanes of traffic and ran into his Cadillac. Virginia State Police said the 46-year-old husband and father of two was headed home after his second job.

