Let's Refocus - And Stick To Virginia's Budget

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will enter the New Year soon to begin his final year in office, as Virginia law does not allow a governor to serve consecutive terms. With the Virginia governor's election certain to take center stage nationally as one of the most highlighted races in an off election year, the commonwealth's chief executive, no matter who occupies the office, often is overshadowed during their final year by those vying to succeed him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.