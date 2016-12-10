Lawsuit: Couple's pet squirrel attacked, injured contractor
A contractor is suing a Chesapeake couple for $90,000 in damages for injuries he says were caused by their pet squirrel during an attack. The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday Daniel Felice says he was doing contract work this summer when Deborah and Paul Desjardin's squirrel bit and scratched his leg and hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Mon
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Dec 25
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC