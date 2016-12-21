Latest: Police: Missing woman, child found alive in Virginia

" The Latest on a New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter who went missing in Virginia during a holiday road trip : Virginia State Police say a New Jersey woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter have been found alive in Virginia after they vanished during a holiday road trip, prompting a days-long search. A statement from spokeswoman Corinne Geller says 71-year-old Barbara Briley and La'Myra Briley were found inside their vehicle on private property in Dinwiddie County south of Richmond just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

