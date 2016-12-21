Investing in the Cybersecurity Workforce of Tomorrow
Tomoree Randall was making $10 an hour working retail in San Diego when he enrolled in a fast-track information technology training program, which the city created with local partners through the TechHire Initiative . Within months, Tomoree passed a certification test and got a full-time job as a hardware / software specialist, roughly doubling his prior salary and providing a pathway to future jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Department of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Dec 3
|Squach
|1,168
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec 1
|tomin cali
|69
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC