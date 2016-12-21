Initiation school closed after initiate's assault
An initiation school at Foster Follan Farm on the outskirts of Masilo, Theunissen, has been closed after one of the initiates was very badly beaten, apparently by teachers, police said on Friday. Police spokesperson Malebo Khosana said the school was closed on Wednesday after a raid by the police and officials from the Department of Health.
