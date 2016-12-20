Hunting for Virginia's magical budget solution
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe , left, gestures at a news conference where he detailed his proposals to improve the Virginia Economic Development partnership at the Capitol in Richmond on Dec. 12. All Gov. Terry McAuliffe wants for Christmas is a message to the General Assembly's money committees last week, the governor said the commonwealth's financial picture looks a little better than it did a few months ago, when a $1.5 billion hole appeared in the budget projections. McAuliffe has proposed a number of ideas to bring the books into balance, including a tax amnesty program that he estimates would bring in $59 million.
