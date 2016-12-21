Fishburne Cadets Will Go To D.C.

Virginia's oldest and smallest military school for boys has officially been selected to march on January 20th in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C. Superintendent Captain Mark Black, U.S.Navy noted "Fishburne Military School is tremendously honored to accept this invitation. In letters of recommendation submitted to the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee, Senator Tim Kaine and Congressman Bob Goodlatte both noted Fishburne Military School's historical significance and recognized the school's well-respected reputation as one of America's oldest Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.