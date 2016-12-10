DP staff picks: Best books we read in 2016
Watch the new trailer for #HiddenFigures , based on the incredible untold true story of groundbreaking NASA Langley mathematician Katherine Johnson. Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Mone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Mon
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Dec 25
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC