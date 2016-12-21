Church seeks reprieve on paving, cite...

Church seeks reprieve on paving, cites county delays

11 hrs ago Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

A Warren County church's leaders say their ministry deserves a break from local building rules since delays on nearby park and road projects left it in the lurch. The Planning Department recently found Fishnet Ministries Inc. in violation of a condition of its permit for not paving its parking lot, access road and driveway.

