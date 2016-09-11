Central Virginia Legal Aid Radio Show: 11/9/16 - Court Costs and Fines, Segment 1

Angela Ciolfi at the Legal Aid Justice Center talks about the lawsuit challenging the loss of drivers' licenses for not paying court costs and fines - a practice that has caused more than 900,000 Virginians to lose their licenses. And during this week's "News You Can Use," we'll talk about a new collection rule for fines and costs which may resolve many issues in the law suit.

