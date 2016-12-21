Be careful of fraud after the holidays
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned consumers to exercise caution when looking for employment opportunities to pay off those holiday purchases. Gifts and travel expenses are just some of the things that put a dent in credit and bank account statements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
