Appeals court to hold hearing in Alexandria slayings case
The Virginia Court of Appeals will hear the petition of a Virginia man found guilty last year of killing three prominent Alexandria residents over the course of a decade. A defense attorney for Charles Severance of Ashburn told WJLA on Friday the court has granted a hearing on three issues: the sufficiency of evidence, whether the cases were connected and whether Severance was properly convicted on two capital murder sentences.
