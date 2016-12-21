Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle East
In costume and carrying a sign reading, "Have u seen my significant otter?" Melanie Till welcomes her husband, P.O. 3rd Class David Till, home after the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Dec, 30, 2016, from a seven-month deployment to the Middle East and the Mediterranean Sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Dec 3
|Squach
|1,168
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC