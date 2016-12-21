1 person killed after striking anothe...

1 person killed after striking another vehicle on 288 in Chesterfield

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

One person was killed in a crash on Route 288 in Chesterfield early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say a car was heading south on Route 288 when the driver lost control, causing the car to cross the median and hit another vehicle in the northbound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... 21 hr COLORADO POLICE S... 2
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) Sun TOXIC COPS 1,169
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
yvette anne marion handfield partial resume Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... Dec 13 tina anne 691
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,878 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,669

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC