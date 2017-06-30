Utah's paroled fugitive count increas...

Utah's paroled fugitive count increased sharply in past 2 years

Read more: Deseret News

The number of Utah criminals on parole or probation who are missing or unaccounted for has jumped sharply since 2014, a new study commissioned by the Utah Association of Counties finds. In August 2014, just 7.5 percent of Utah's parole and probation population were fugitives.

Chicago, IL

