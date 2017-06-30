Utahns celebrate Independence Day at ...

Utahns celebrate Independence Day at Freedom Festival

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Thousands crowded University Avenue for the America's Freedom Festival Grand Parade, filling the air with the sounds of music and cheering as they celebrated their independence. The annual Independence Day parade rolled out Tuesday morning, with high school and college cheerleaders, and local business owners marching through the street, tossing out candy and beach balls ahead of the procession of floats and military vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16) Jun 28 truth unveiled 3
The Black Man is "God"! Jun 28 truth unveiled 2
Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem... Jun 28 elder jonah 2
Women are really BASTARDS! Jun 28 tell truth 2
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,232 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC