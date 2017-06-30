Utah man charged with murder in death of his infant son

A 19-year-old Midvale man has been charged with murder and child abuse in the death last year of his infant son. Zachary Joe Sandoval made an initial appearance on Monday in 3rd District Court, where he is charged with first-degree felony murder and three counts of second-degree felony child abuse in connection with the 3 1/2 month old baby boy.

