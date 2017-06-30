Utah man again sentenced to life in slain train worker case

This May 17, 2017 file photo, Dereck James "DJ" Harrison is escorted from court after sentencing in Kemmerer, Wyo. Harrison, a Utah man is due back in court Thursday, July 6, 2017, to face the latest charges filed in a stunning string of crimes that included the slaying of a train worker and the kidnapping of a mother and her daughters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.