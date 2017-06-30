Utah home to earliest use of wild potato in North America
Bruce Pavlik, director of conservation at Red Butte Garden, and archaeologist Lisbeth Louderback talk about ancient potatoes at the Museum of Natural History in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 30, 2017. Potato starch residues have been discovered in the crevices of a 10,900-year-old stone tool in Escalante, Utah - the earliest evidence of wild potato use in North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16)
|Jun 28
|truth unveiled
|3
|The Black Man is "God"!
|Jun 28
|truth unveiled
|2
|Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem...
|Jun 28
|elder jonah
|2
|Women are really BASTARDS!
|Jun 28
|tell truth
|2
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC