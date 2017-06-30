Utah group plans neutral redistricting board ballot item
Utah residents might have the chance to vote to form an independent redistricting commission that would redraw congressional and legislative district boundaries after the 2020 Census. A group called Utahns for Responsive Government is working to collect the more than 100,000 signatures required to put the initiative on the state's 2018 ballot.
